LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will not include multiplayer mode

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter multiple delays and not knowing when to expect its arrival, we now only have less than two months to wait for the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game will include content from all nine episodic films set in a galaxy far, far away. But it will...

