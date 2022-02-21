ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Three games to watch: State champs and state qualifiers to be determined

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
River Falls Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Croix Valley Fusion vs. Western Wisconsin Stars. The Fusion will try to beat the Stars for the third time this season when they meet in a sectional semifinal game in River Falls....

www.riverfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#State Champs#Hockey#Sports#Madison Gymnastics#Wiaa Division#Division 2#The Wiaa State Tournament#West Salem High School
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russian forces invade Ukraine with strikes on major cities

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address...
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy