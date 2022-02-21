ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Candace Owens called for the US to invade Canada to stop Justin Trudeau cracking down on trucker protests

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Candace Owens said she was denied service at a COVID-19 testing center.

Michael Conroy/AP

  • Candace Owens in a tweet Sunday said the US should deploy troops to Canada's trucker protests.
  • Troops were needed "to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro," she said.
  • Populists like Owens have sought to grow their audiences by stirring support for the truckers.

Right-wing provocateur Candace Owens drew criticism Sunday for saying that the US should invade Canada in response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's crackdown on the trucker protests there.

"STOP talking about Russia. Send American troops to Canada to deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro," wrote Owens, a supporter of Donald Trump known for stirring controversy online.

"He has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially," she wrote of Trudeau.

Some critics responded with mockery.

"One of the things I love about this dumb person is how literally no one of importance ever listens to her as she screams into the void," wrote Ben Domenech, a conservative commentator and the founder of The Federalist online magazine.

However Joe Walsh, a radio host and anti-Trump Republican, said that her views shouldn't be so quickly dismissed.

"Candace Owens isn't fringe," he tweeted. "If there's one takeaway from everything I say, it would be this: Candace Owens is not fringe, she's very much mainstream GOP base these days. And that's scary."

Her comments echo those of other right-wing populists in the US, including Fox News personalities and former President Donald Trump. They have spoken out in support of the truckers in Canada who've been protesting against a mandate requiring haulage workers making frequent cross-border trips to get vaccinated against COVID.

The protests have been hailed as a stand against government overreach by Republicans, who've stirred support for the truckers and used the protests as a fund-raising cause.

They've attacked a crackdown on the protests by Trudeau, who has sought to freeze their funding and invoked emergency powers to restore order.

At the same time, influencers like Owens have spoken out in support of Vladimir Putin's Russia as it menaces Ukraine with invasion.

They have sought to lay the blame for Russian aggression with NATO, and opposed US involvement in the crisis.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 74

Riz
2d ago

This woman complains about communism but wants to invade a country over truckers… yeah.. that’s educated..

Reply(16)
40
Jerry WA.
1d ago

I can not believe some of you people think violence form a government onto it's people who where doing a peaceful protest is okay. Americans keep your guns !!

Reply
7
michael
1d ago

unfortunately all we can do is support the trucker's. Because their cause is America's cause as well. How do you ask they are blocking Canada and American truck drivers from crossing the border from North Dakota to Canada to take supplies to Alaska. Cutting Alaska off at the stores. It's very hard to find truck drivers but now it's even harder. Stop the mandate

Reply(1)
5
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
