ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The 5 best classic cars to buy in 2022 for less than £2,000

By Alex Robbins,
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic car ownership is a rich person’s game, right? Well, that’s what many people think, anyway. But the truth is that you don’t have to be dripping with spare cash to indulge in an interesting old car to tinker with and enjoy at weekends. In fact,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best Convertible Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000

Believe it or not, wintertime is typically the best time to buy a used convertible car. It may sound counterintuitive considering these chilly days make you want to curl up with a blanket inside as opposed to cruising with the top down in a sleek convertible. However, if you look around, you may find there are some great convertible deals to be had right now. Here are five of the best convertible cars that you can currently buy for under $10,000.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick-Off February

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll in February.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Vehicles#Classic Car#Small Cars#Engineering#Mercedes Benz 190#Peugeot
Motorious

Rotting Classic Cars Will Make You Cry

This collection is one of the largest and most diverse selection of vintage vehicles to ever hit the internet. We all know the classic story of what happens to our favorite vintage cars when the owners abandon them or grow too old to keep them all in good condition. From the ashes of abandonment rises a new opportunity to show the incredible history within the confines of automotive history. Of course, we're talking about barn finds, and this particular one may be the coolest we've seen yet. This vast collection boasts many classic cars, which may even add up to around +100 vehicles. While many of the vehicles have rotted away due to excess time sitting and rust, some still retain a piece of what made them great initially. These are some of the coolest classic cars in this massive lot of automotive history.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Car Collection Up For Sale

Somewhere outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma is a collection of barn find-condition cars tucked away in several buildings. Understandably, the owner of the collection, who is a widow, doesn’t want the location disclosed since there are people who would just head out there to harass her. What’s great is this collection is for sale, so the video we’ve included isn’t just for your viewing pleasure. You could score a really nice classic American car, if you move quickly.
TULSA, OK
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ram 1500 Owner Must Pay $15,000 For Engine Replacement After Missing Oil Change

Buying a new car certainly has its perks, but there are also disadvantages worth taking into consideration before taking the plunge. Aside from having to deal with depreciation, you're also stuck with respecting the maintenance schedule to the letter. If not, you're going to end up like this poor man from Ontario. He has learned his lesson the hard way after failing to change the oil in time, which consequently voided the warranty.
CARS
The Independent

Solar-powered car that can ‘drive for months without charging’ to hit roads this summer

A solar-powered car has travelled hundreds of kilometres on a single charge, marking a major milestone towards bringing the “world’s most efficient and sustainable” vehicle to the market.The Lightyear One drove 400km (248 miles) at 130kph before needing to recharge during tests in the Italian town of Aprilia last month. Previous tests carried out at a lower speed saw the electric car travel more than 700km.Lightyear claims its car will allow customers to “drive for months without charging”, and hopes to deliver the first vehicles to customers by mid 2022.Reservations for the Lightyear One can already be made through the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy