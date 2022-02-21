ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14 enters trial production right on time

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPhone 14 reportedly entered trial production this week ahead of its official debut this fall. The move indicates that Apple has finalized the lineup’s design and is now ready to identify problems that might arise during manufacturing. Foxconn, Apple’s largest manufacturing partner, reportedly will build the flagship iPhone...

www.cultofmac.com

