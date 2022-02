Streaming giant Netflix will unveil its latest offering “Race” which details NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s rise to fame. The docuseries featuring the NASCAR driver officially became available to the public today (Tuesday). The series will give viewers an inside look at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, a rising star in the sport. The six-episode series chronicles Wallace’s life both on and off the race track, including following him through 2020 and 2021. The series will detail Wallace’s transition to 23XI Racing. The company is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin. Wallace took to social media earlier today to celebrate the worldwide release of the docuseries. His Twitter post also includes a short clip of the NASCAR driver and his fiancee.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO