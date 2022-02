SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle on State Highway 350, nine miles south of Snyder, Sunday afternoon. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle, driven by Domingo Moncevias, 50, of Snyder, was traveling north on SH 350. As the motorcycle traveled through a left curve in the road, it veered right and into the east side ditch. Moncevias was thrown from the motorcycle as it went through a fence and into a field, the report said.

SNYDER, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO