Two Trinity EMS paramedics were recently reunited with a neighbor-turned-patient they revived during a 9-1-1 emergency medical call last month. On Jan. 7, Paramedic Samantha Kuenzler arrived at PrideStar’s Trinity EMS Haverhill base for her 7 a.m. shift. It was snowing. Before going inside, Kuenzler chatted with the neighbor, Steven St. Germaine, who was clearing snow from the driveway in front of his home. Kuenzler joked that St. Germaine lived in the safest house on the street because it was so close to the Trinity base. St. Germaine laughed and agreed.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO