Mandan, ND

Winter Storm Warning Continues For Southern North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 21 hours ago
It's going to be a snowy Presidents Day in Bismarck Mandan. The snow was nearly gone in our area but now we'll be shoveling once again. I know I'll be giving my snowblower a workout after work. So, just how much snow is expected for Bismarck Mandan? According to...

Bismarck In For A Winter Wallop? Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Bismarck Mandan area. This watch is in effect from 6 pm Sunday, February 20th through late Monday, February 21st. This watch area includes the cities of Bismarck, Strasburg, and Linton. All of southern North Dakota is in the watch area.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck: Get Ready To Spring Forward In Less Than A Month

I'm writing this today for all the people who have cabin fever like myself. The last two days of weather certainly isn't helping the cause. After a mid 50 degrees day on Saturday, the snow was all but gone in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln. Now, we have several inches of snow to melt again and it doesn't appear like that will happen this week. Yep, winter has set in again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota Electronic Posting Of Land Is Now Open

The North Dakota Game and Fish has opened up the electronic posting of land now on their website. The enrollment period to do so is open through Friday, July 1st, 2022. If landowners want their land to be electronically posted for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, they must do so before July 1st.
HOBBIES
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?

I ran across a video recently on YouTube comparing the differences between North Dakota & South Dakota. To me, as a lifelong North Dakota resident it doesn't seem like there is much of a rivalry between the two states. If anything, it would seem like we (North Dakota) have more of a rivalry with Minnesota than South Dakota. Maybe that's because Minnesota barely acknowledges us in North Dakota. I have a lot of relatives in the Twin Cities and it seems like we are an afterthought at best.
AGRICULTURE
“May The Snow Be With You” Darth Blader To Reign In Bismarck

I loved this idea and the name they chose is absolutely perfect. Let me ask you this if you had a chance to own a plow, and I mean a HUGE plow that could roam the streets of Bismarck with ease, first of all, would you give it a name? I certainly would, and this is where creativity starts. For me, I wouldn't name it "Cream Puff" ( no offense Cream Puff fans ). The North Dakota Department of Transportation recently went on a campaign to see who could come up with the most suitable name, or should I say names.
BISMARCK, ND
Rise In Infectious Bird Flu Puts North Dakota Producers On Alert

"I think it's not a matter of if it comes to Minnesota- it's when" So says Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian Shauna Voss. It's only been seven years since around 9 million birds across 110 Minnesota farms were killed by avian influenza or were euthanized to prevent the spread. The economic impact on producers was nothing short of catastrophic. Now in 2022, avian influenza has been detected in the United States. Earlier this year it was first discovered in birds in the Carolinas.
AGRICULTURE
Before You Know It 5 Great Things Happening Soon In Bismarck

I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
The County With The Most Outdoors Violations In North Dakota?

North Dakota's Game and Fish Recap on the 2021 Violations. The North Dakota Game and Fish have released their recap on outdoor violations in the state of North Dakota in 2021. According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the department like most workforces in the country was met with numerous new challenges like increased workload, supply shortages, and learning and enforcing new laws and regulations.
POLITICS
Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

