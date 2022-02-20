ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-2022 Composite Boys Basketball Schedule

Arundel Christian85-81Chapelgate Christian Academy. Broadfording Tournament (PA) Frederick Force2-0 ForfeitChapelgate Christian Academy. 54-50Kipp College Prep (DC) John Wall Classic (NC) Devonte Graham Bracket Semifinals. 72-63 Central Bucks West (PA) Manchester Valley Tournament. 62-57 Father Judge (PA) 57-67 Liberty Holiday Tournament. 65-75 Olympia (WA) KSA Tournament - Blue Bracket Semifinals....

KTAL

LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets 2022

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school boys basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first-round matchups. You can find each classification’s full bracket by clicking on the individual classification. CLASS 5A. 17. Airline at 16. Mandeville. 25. Denham...
SHREVEPORT, LA
GreenwichTime

2022 FCIAC Boys Hockey Tournament Bracket

The 2022 FCIAC boys hockey tournament pairings. The tournament will begin Saturday at the home rinks of the higher seeds, continue Wednesday, March 2 with semifinals and the championship Saturday, March 5 at Danbury Ice Arena. Darien is the No. 1 seed looking for its first title since 2015. New...
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

Girls basketball Top Performances from the Conference Tournaments

Amani Abuhatab, West Haven: Abuhatab had 28 points and 25 rebounds as West Haven advanced to the SCC Semifinals for the first time with a 54-51 win over Hamden. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Locks: Oberg had a double-double with 26 points and 25 rebounds in a 52-47 win over Stafford in the NCCC First Round. In the game, she topped 1,000 career rebounds.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Connecticut Post

New Fairfield overcomes Brookfield to reach first SWC final in five years

NEW FAIRFIELD — No members of the New Fairfield girls basketball team has played in a SWC Championship game. The No. 2 seeded Rebels overcame a halftime deficit, pulling away from No. 6 Brookfield for a 57-44 win in the SWC Semifinals at home Monday night. New Fairfield advances...
Bristol Press

Weekend Roundup: Newington punches ticket to CCC semifinals

ENFIELD – Newington girls basketball punched its ticket to the semifinals of the Central Connecticut Conference Tournament with a 44-21 win over seventh-seeded E.O. Smith. The second-seeded Nor’easters will face sixth-seeded Southington on Tuesday at Enfield High School for a chance to face the winner of ninth-seeded Windsor and fourth-seeded East Hartford.
NEWINGTON, CT
Morning Journal

High school boys basketball final Top of the Crop for 2021-22 season

Crop comments: Westlake won the Great Lakes Conference championship in its first year in the league. The Demons defeated the GLC East’s top two teams — Buckeye, 76-66, in a semifinal — and Valley Forge, 79-61, in the championship game on the road. They capped their regular season on a 13-game winning streak that has lasted over a month. … Olmsted Falls dropped its fifth game of the season in the regular-season finale, 63-50 to Berea-Midpark on Feb. 18 after narrowly defeating Avon Lake, 62-60. … Fairview fell to Valley Forge in a GLC semifinal, 66-63, on Feb. 15. The Warriors then fell to Buckeye in the third-place game, 83-78. … Amherst overtakes the Warriors after defeating Avon in its regular-season finale. … Columbia has the biggest movement in the final Crop with a 74-63 home win against Oberlin to become co-LC8 champs with the Phoenix. The Raiders also defeated Firelands, 53-45. … Oberlin will enter the Division III tournament on a two-game losing streak after falling to Nordonia, 77-71, at home on Feb. 15. … Keystone caps its regular season with a 66-46 win at Firelands to enter the Division II playoffs. … After beating Bay, 58-40, on Feb. 15, Elyria Catholic took on Akron Hoban (15-7) on short notice and lost to the Knights, 63-40, on the road. … Midview came into Feb. 18 winning four of its last five games with the most recent being an 85-83 overtime win against Berea-Midpark. However, the Middies fell to Elyria, 65-55, on the Pioneers’ court. … North Ridgeville gets bounced outside the top 10 after falling to Elyria, 69-61, on Feb. 11 and 70-46 at Avon Lake, 70-46. The Rangers bounced back with a 61-55 road win at Orange on Feb. 19.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH

