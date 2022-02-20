2021-2022 Composite Boys Basketball Schedule

Crop comments: Westlake won the Great Lakes Conference championship in its first year in the league. The Demons defeated the GLC East’s top two teams — Buckeye, 76-66, in a semifinal — and Valley Forge, 79-61, in the championship game on the road. They capped their regular season on a 13-game winning streak that has lasted over a month. … Olmsted Falls dropped its fifth game of the season in the regular-season finale, 63-50 to Berea-Midpark on Feb. 18 after narrowly defeating Avon Lake, 62-60. … Fairview fell to Valley Forge in a GLC semifinal, 66-63, on Feb. 15. The Warriors then fell to Buckeye in the third-place game, 83-78. … Amherst overtakes the Warriors after defeating Avon in its regular-season finale. … Columbia has the biggest movement in the final Crop with a 74-63 home win against Oberlin to become co-LC8 champs with the Phoenix. The Raiders also defeated Firelands, 53-45. … Oberlin will enter the Division III tournament on a two-game losing streak after falling to Nordonia, 77-71, at home on Feb. 15. … Keystone caps its regular season with a 66-46 win at Firelands to enter the Division II playoffs. … After beating Bay, 58-40, on Feb. 15, Elyria Catholic took on Akron Hoban (15-7) on short notice and lost to the Knights, 63-40, on the road. … Midview came into Feb. 18 winning four of its last five games with the most recent being an 85-83 overtime win against Berea-Midpark. However, the Middies fell to Elyria, 65-55, on the Pioneers’ court. … North Ridgeville gets bounced outside the top 10 after falling to Elyria, 69-61, on Feb. 11 and 70-46 at Avon Lake, 70-46. The Rangers bounced back with a 61-55 road win at Orange on Feb. 19.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO