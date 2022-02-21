ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Welcoming Plant-Based Butcheries

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Handle is a newly opened vegan concept store in Singapore that sells a full range of alternative meats, condiments, and plant-based dairy products. Complete with a "meat" counter and a deli-style...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald's fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald's division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Vegan#Plant#Innovation#Food Drink#Love Handle
Popculture

Frozen Food Company Recalls 4,000 Pounds of Product

If you're planning on having chicken pot pie this week, you may want to do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Great American Cobbler LLC. Has issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published on Friday, Feb. 11.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
foodsafetynews.com

Soda recalled after consumer complains of glass in product

Following a consumer complaint, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace because of the possible presence of glass. The company reports that the soda was sold nationwide in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Soda recall: Pieces of glass might be floating in this soda, so don’t drink it

Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.
DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: This popular ice cream might be contaminated, so don’t eat it

We just saw a public health alert concerning chicken salad that might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in specific categories of people. The routine detection of Listeria in sample testing will trigger such recalls like that. They can lead to alerts or even full-blown recalls if the product is still available for sale in stores. This brings us to The Royal Ice Cream Company recall. It involves different ice cream flavors that might have been contaminated with the same potentially dangerous bacteria.
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Ice cream recall expanded after traces of listeria found

A Connecticut-based ice cream company has expanded a recall to include all of its products after testing revealed the presence of harmful bacteria. The Royal Ice Cream Company Inc.'s voluntary recall, initiated earlier this month, includes "all products manufactured at the facility within expiry, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
CONNECTICUT STATE
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Multiple grocery store items recalled

Several grocery items have been recalled. The FDA issues about 500 recalls a year. 2022 started off with more than a few food recalls from grocery stores. These are 5 items being recalled right now. Here is everything being recalled right now. Siren Birthday Cake Bites. Siren birthday Cake Bites...
FOOD SAFETY
komando.com

Check your freezer! Ice cream and frozen meals recalled

The potentially deadly listeria monocytogenes bacteria has been the leading cause of various food recalls over the last few months. Showing no signs of abating soon, yet another manufacturing plant tested positive for infection. The FDA issued an advisory over specific Dole Fresh Vegetables products earlier last month. While there...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy