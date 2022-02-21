ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring - Everything To Know

By Dave Klein
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring is the latest game from FromSoftware - creators of Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and of course, King’s Field. The game takes the basic action RPG mechanics of Dark Souls, but introduces a brand new open world that completely...

