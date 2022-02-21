ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar seeks to have Rohingya case thrown out of UN court

By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers for Myanmar's military rulers on Monday sought to have a case at the United Nations' top court that accuses the Southeast Asian nation of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Public hearings at the International Court of...

