Looking to Find Work-Life Harmony? 7 Authors Offer Advice for Fulfillment.

Women who regularly wash dishes, clean the house and cook meals have healthier hearts than those who sit back and take it easy, a study suggests. Scientists at the University of California followed 5,500 women who were asked to wear movement-tracking gadgets for a week. Results showed women who did...
Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
People with social anxiety tend to have less satisfying romantic relationships, according to findings published in the journal Behaviour Change. But the findings suggest that this tendency to have less satisfying relationships is driven by higher levels of depression among people with social anxiety rather than social anxiety itself. Social...
Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when we get caught in the act of some socially unacceptable behavior — especially when we're in a relationship?. Judgment, embarrassment and dismissive cover-ups occur, of course. While Sex...
Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
A report was published in The Lancet on November 9, 2020, explaining that 18% of people who had COVID-19 developed a mental health issue within three months of their diagnosis. COVID patients twice as likely to develop mental health issues. Researchers from the University of Oxford and NIHR Oxford Health...
Generally, it is inevitable not to hurt each other in life and relationships, but learning the types of forgiveness and when to forgive can help us move on. From a betrayal from your best friend to an extramarital affair your spouse had, the hurt has no limit and comes in different versions.
The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
According to a 2017 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people, regardless of socioeconomic status, who were willing to spend a little money to have others perform tasks they didn't enjoy or want to do -- like mowing the law, cleaning the house, or running errands -- were happier and felt greater overall life satisfaction than those who did not.
24 months: That’s how long we’ve been living in a pandemic world. For working moms, it may seem even longer. We’ve lived through schools going virtual, the fear of sending kids back to class, discussions about masks and now, questions as to whether to vaccinate our little ones.
Women who have ovarian cancer are being failed by GPs who overlook symptoms of the disease, campaigners have warned.The warning comes after a study by charity Target Ovarian Cancer discovered women are often oblivious to key symptoms of the disease.Researchers who polled 1,000 women living in the UK discovered four in five women have no idea bloating is a symptom of ovarian cancer.Around seven in 10 women do not know abdominal pain is a symptom and 97 per cent were unaware feeling full was is a sign of the disease. Some 99 per cent of those polled did not know...
What may seem like normal everyday activities to some — making the bed, reading a book, studying at a desk and drinking an iced coffee — led Paulina Perez to TikTok fame. When the public relations senior makes her bed, reads her favorite fantasy novel and drinks her favorite coffee blend, Perez said she relishes in sharing life’s simple moments with the world.
Grief is very stressful. Since it is so stressful, it can have negative aspects on the health of the bereaved. It is essential that bereaved individuals practice good self-care—eating properly, getting adequate sleep, and exercising. Respite is an important aspect of self-care. We need to find moments where we...
December 2021 was something of a bell-ringer in terms of autism news. The Harvard Business Review published the unapologetic piece, “Autism Doesn’t Hold People Back at Work. Discrimination Does.”. Autistics in the workforce have always known this. It’s still the lizard brain: The same kids who sensed your...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Over the last five years, Google searches for self-care, self-care ideas, and self-care examples have been on a steady rise. The pandemic and a slew of other stressors have caused many of us to feel overwhelmed, so it only makes sense that people are looking for ways to feel better.
Over the course of her career, Tiffany Jung experienced different challenges maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. When she began her career at a law firm, Jung says there was no such thing as work-life balance (or the sometimes-preferred term, work-life integration). Employees were expected to log significant hours, be available at all times, and even cancel vacations at a moment’s notice.
The need for social interaction may be increasing as the enduring effects of the pandemic decrease our social skills. Stories can help us nurture positive personal relationships that may contribute to our happiness. The art of talking is not lost, but people may need to practice it more. For the...
