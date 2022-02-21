ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overview Trailer for ‘Elden Ring’ Summarizes All You Need to Know [Video]

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long now for Elden Ring‘s release. With the game slated to arrive later this week, From Software and Bandai Namco have released a new overview trailer for Elden Ring that gives fans and fence-sitters a taste of what’s to come. And what’s to...

