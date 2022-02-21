District 11 wrestling: Northampton dominates JH tournament with four champions, 13 medalists

Northampton dominated the District 11 Junior High Tony Iasiello Memorial Championships on Saturday and Sunday at Parkland. Coach Jim Derr’s Konkrete Kids produced four champions and 13 with top-7 finishes.

Parkland was second, followed by Nazareth, Emmaus and Bangor. Northwestern was the top Class 2A finisher with two champions and seven top-7 finishers.

Nazareth and Northwestern were the only other schools to produce multiple champions. Each had two.

Derr was named 3A coach of the year. Northwestern’s Joey Killar was the 2A coach of the year.

Champions were: Northampton’s Brayden Wenrich (80 pounds), Gabe Ballard (87), Chase Grabfelder (108) and Trey Wagner (115); Emmaus’ Teagan Caciolo (94), Bethlehem Catholic’s Keanu Dillard (101), Salisbury’s Colby Townley (122), Liberty’s Adriaan DeLeon (130), Easton’s Justin Cosover (138), Northwestern’s Dominic Sumpolec (145) and Luke Fugazzotto (155); Pottsville’s Terrell McFarland (170), Whitehall’s James Hopkins (190) and Nazareth’s Jacob Cozze (210) and Elijah Simak (250).

PIAA 3A team champion Bethlehem Catholic was 19th with two medalists. Saucon Valley, the state’s 2A team champion, was 12th in 2A (29th overall). Notre Dame-Green Pond, the state 2A runner-up, had no medalists.

Parkland, Emmaus and Bangor each had nine medalists. Nazareth and Northwestern had seven each. Easton and North Schuylkill produced five each.

There were 34 schools with at least one top-8 medalist.

District 11 JV tournament

Bethlehem Catholic crowned six champions and cruised to the team title this weekend at the Ray Nunamaker Memorial Junior Varsity Classic at East Stroudsburg South.

Easton, Parkland, Notre Dame-GP and Stroudsburg rounded out the top five teams. Northampton, Bangor and Northern Lehigh also had individual champions.

Notre Dame-GP was the 2A team champion with one champion and six top-6 finishers.

First-place finishers were: Notre Dame-GP’s Tanner Berkenstock (106), Parkland’s Elias Sallit (113), Bethlehem Catholic’s Ryder Campbell (120), Marco Frinzi (126), Riley Hughes (145), Giovanni Bozzi (152), Dario Cruz (172) and Jacob Lance (189); Bangor’s David Sipley (132), Northampton’s Mason Basara (138), Easton’s Dylan Reed (160) and Anthony Embardino (285) plus Northern Lehigh’s Lawson Hoffman (215).

