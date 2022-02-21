ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Medvedev says Moscow may have to recognise two breakaway regions in east Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Monday said Moscow may have to recognise the independence of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine if the situation there does not improve, something he considers unlikely.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told President Vladimir Putin that he believed a majority of Russians would support the two regions' independence, in which he said around 800,000 Russian citizens live.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow

Bugger That
2d ago

Look at what Putin is saying about looking out for people that speak Russian. This is exactly the same language Hitler used to justify invading a large chunk of eastern Europe.

Randy Bentley
2d ago

If they do end up doing this then there is nothing preventing Ukraine from joining the EU and NATO since a. buffer zone would now exist between the two countries.

Oblivion Approaches
2d ago

The world and Russian citizens may kill Medvedev along with Putin.

