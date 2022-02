Driven by strong demand, labor and supply shortages are still contributing to inflation— and still buffeting U.S. businesses — but have begun to ease slowly. The good news is demand remains resilient in the face of global headwinds. Economists at Bank of America expect consumer spending to remain above the trend through the end of 2023, and while there could be a “partial reversal” in pandemic-era distortions, most demand is expected to remain higher than normal. Meanwhile, spending on goods in the U.S. remains well above pre-pandemic levels, which has kept pressure on retailers to fill orders, according to Flexport’s Post-Covid Indicator.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO