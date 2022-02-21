ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emeryville, CA

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

1919 — The first dog race track to use an imitation rabbit opens in Emeryville, Calif.

1936 — Figure skater Sonja Henie wins her 10th straight world championship.

1959 — Lee Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, wins the first Daytona 500.

1969 — Barbara Jo Rubin becomes the first female jockey to win a race at an American thoroughbred track. She rides Cohesian to a neck victory over Reely Beeg in the ninth race at Charles Town in West Virginia.

1975 — Madison Square Garden hosts its first women’s college basketball game. In a rematch of the 1973 national championship game, defending national champion Immaculata beats Queens College 65-31 before a crowd of 11,969.

1980 — The U.S. Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. Captain Mike Eruzione scores the winning goal midway through the final period.

1981 — Rookies Peter and Anton Stastny total eight points apiece, sending the Quebec Nordiques past the Washington Capitals 11-7. Peter has four goals and four assists; Aaron has three goals and five assists.

1988 — Hersey Hawkins scores 63 points to lead Bradley over Detroit 122-107. Archie Tullos scores 49 points for the Titans.

1988 — Bonnie Blair wins America’s second gold medal at the Winter Olympics in world-record time, beating Christa Rothenburger of East Germany by .02 seconds in the 500-meter speed skating.

1990 — Lionel Simmons scores 27 points to move into fourth place of the NCAA Division I scoring list at 3,024 and becomes the fifth player to score 3,000 points as the Explorers beat Manhattan 100-60.

1993 — Glenn Anderson becomes the 36th NHL player with 1,000 points, picking up a goal and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-1.

1998 — Bjorn Dahlie, the Norwegian cross-country skiing great, extends his Winter Olympics record by picking up his 12th medal, and record eighth gold, in the last race of Nagano — the 50-kilometer.

2006 — Gene Bess becomes the first college basketball coach to win 1,000 games when Three Rivers Community College beat Forest Park 77-60.

2008 — Lindsey Vonn clinches the World Cup downhill title, becoming the first American woman to claim the crown since Picabo Street in 1996. Nadia Styger of Switzerland wins the race at Whistler, British Columbia with Vonn finishing 0.01 behind Styger.

2008 — The Indy Racing League and the Champ Car World Series sign a deal to unify the two American open-wheel circuits, bringing them under the umbrella of the IRL.

2010 — Caltech ends its 310-game conference losing streak in men’s basketball beating Occidental College 46-45 in its season finale.

2013 — The Chicago Blackhawks sets an NHL record for the best start to a season, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 to give them at least one point in their first 17 games.

2016 — Tennessee’s 31-year run in the AP’s women’s college basketball rankings ends. The Lady Vols had been ranked for 565 consecutive weeks. The streak started Feb. 17, 1985.

The Associated Press

Boston College beats N.C. State 69-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61 on Wednesday night. Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals. Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Hill carries Presbyterian past Charleston Southern 68-48

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill had 19 points and nine rebounds as Presbyterian easily beat Charleston Southern 68-48 on Wednesday night. Rayshon Harrison had 13 points and six assists for Presbyterian (12-18, 4-11 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kobe Stewart added 11 points. Terrell Ard, Jr. had 11 points.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Weathers carries SMU past Tulsa 75-61

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead SMU to a 75-61 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night, the Mustangs’ 14th consecutive home victory. Kendric Davis had 17 points and seven assists for SMU (20-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 points. Michael Weathers had 11 points and six rebounds.
TULSA, OK
NEWS10 ABC

Elmira College sends 3 to women’s wrestling nationals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Soaring Eagles are sending three wrestlers to the national stage. The Elmira College women’s wrestling team finished in fifth place at the 2022 NCWWC Northeast Regional Championships on Sunday in Erie. Skylah Chakouian captured the 155-pound title for the Soaring Eagles. Tayana Labady finished in third at 191 pounds and […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

