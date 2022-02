CHANHASSEN, Minn. — It takes a lot of people to pull off a musical production. There's the actors (of course), the director, the choreographers, and the pit crew musicians. But one of the star production members at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' production of "Footloose" isn't someone you'll find onstage under the lights. You'll find her tucked away in an area of the theatre converted into a makeshift lab.

CHANHASSEN, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO