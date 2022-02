On Jan. 25, Cherry Hill Public Schools shared the following release. Please be advised that our region of New Jersey (i.e. South West) has remained in the Very High Risk (Red) category on this week’s COVID-19 Activity Level Index (CALI) Report released today for the week ending January 22, 2022. The South West region is the only region in the entire state to remain in the Red as the rest of the state has moved to the Orange category. However, we have seen a tremendous reduction in the transmission rates in Cherry Hill, and we consider our community’s rates to be more aligned with the rest of the state. Consequently, we will be adjusting the mitigation strategies that have been followed during the past few weeks. Please see below for specifics.

