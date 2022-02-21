Readers respond: Historic building breaks are essential

The Green River Valley just north of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is a place of profound beauty, deep significance to Indigenous communities, a gene bank for wild steelhead and a beloved destination for outdoor recreation. This landscape is worth more than any short-term profits potentially extracted at the expense of public interest, health, biodiversity and the rights of future generations to enjoy this corner of the Cascades. Yet federal agencies have repeatedly approved mining exploration there. Initial drilling would disrupt recreation opportunities and pollute groundwater. If sufficient ore deposits were found, the resulting 6,000-acre open-pit mine and tailing ponds would be exponentially worse.

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO