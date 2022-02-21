ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Readers respond: Historic building breaks are essential

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Feb. 13 article “Oregon lawmakers plan to extend tax break that rewards owners of million-dollar historic homes” cited the house bought by Sean Keys as an example of an unnecessary tax break because he said he would have saved the...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Key Oregon eviction protection set to expire at month’s end

A pandemic-era rule that protected Oregon renters from eviction is on its way out. A grace period state legislators approved for unpaid rent from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, covering some of the worst of the pandemic closures and resulting economic turmoil, expires at the end of the month, opening the door for a possible spike in evictions.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Group explores wildlife crossings on I-5 in southern Oregon

ASHLAND — An environmental group wants to study the feasibility of building bridges or tunnels to help wild animals safely cross Interstate 5 in southern Oregon and along the Oregon-California border. The Southern Oregon Wildlife Crossing Coalition says many animals are killed trying to cross the interstate and I-5...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Saving a treasure near Mount St. Helens

The Green River Valley just north of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument is a place of profound beauty, deep significance to Indigenous communities, a gene bank for wild steelhead and a beloved destination for outdoor recreation. This landscape is worth more than any short-term profits potentially extracted at the expense of public interest, health, biodiversity and the rights of future generations to enjoy this corner of the Cascades. Yet federal agencies have repeatedly approved mining exploration there. Initial drilling would disrupt recreation opportunities and pollute groundwater. If sufficient ore deposits were found, the resulting 6,000-acre open-pit mine and tailing ponds would be exponentially worse.
SAINT HELENS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#House#Northwest
The Oregonian

More than 175 seats in tuition-free Multnomah County preschools remain empty

Oregon spent millions to expand free preschool programs for low- and moderate-income children statewide last fall, making room for a total of 3,750 youngsters to attend. But state-funded tuition-free preschools in Multnomah County had 179 seats available as of December that they hadn’t been able to fill, state officials said. That was by far the highest number of openings, and one of the lowest enrollment rates, of any county in the state.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Hospitalizations fall below 600

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with coronavirus fell below 600 on Tuesday, marking the lowest point in more than six weeks and seemingly moving the state closer to ending indoor mask mandates. Hospitalizations plummeted by more than 140 since the state last reported figures Friday, before the Presidents’ Day three-day...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy