ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2016 Porsche 991 GT3 Will Leave You Trembling Upon Acceleration

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjyX4_0eKfC6f300

This is one that should get all of us Porsche racing enthusiasts drooling as it barrels through tracks dominating everything in its wake.

This is a 2016 Porsche 991 GT3 RS, far from your average 911 variant or base performance model. Instead, it is the pinnacle of modern performance with a touch of classic style to give it the kind of flair that Porsche has maintained since the 1960s. The exterior is coated in wild Ultraviolet paint, which sets it apart from any other performance car on the road. Anyone can go fast if they have enough more, but it takes true confidence to flaunt your love for all things automotive with such a stunning color. One thing that the car does very well provides contrast with yellow accents throughout the exterior and on the brake calipers. One could only imagine what the vehicle would look like with a set of black wheels on it, but that will be up to the next owner to decide; maybe that will be you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpPLN_0eKfC6f300

Whoever gets their hands on this car will have a blast no matter where you go as it is powered by the iconic Porsche flat-six engine, which utilizes 4.0-liter of displacement to produce massive power figures. Those figures come in the form of 500 horsepower and 339 ft/lbs of torque, making traveling at high speeds a cake for the car. Of course, don't be fooled into thinking that driving this beast is easy because it takes actual skill to control a rear-engine powerhouse like this one. Of course, engagement is vital, as it is with all Porsche models, which is very well presented by the 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, which allows you to change gears via paddle shifters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnZ3F_0eKfC6f300

The suspension was meticulously designed to give a luxurious ride that you only get with a German supercar. We're just kidding, of course, as this thing was built to go around corners at well over 100 mph. So if you want something that will cradle you like a newborn baby, this is not the car for you. However, if you want something that will rip through straits and dominate road racing circuits leaving nothing but smoke in its wake, then you need this insane Porsche speed demon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cgLH_0eKfC6f300

Join PCARMARKET March 1-10 for their Virtual Amelia Island Auction. The sale will feature a specially curated selection of cars from the best exotic car manufacturers.

When buying or selling a world class enthusiast vehicle, having access to the right audience is critical. PCARMARKET has attracted a global community of collectors, race car drivers, and enthusiasts who share a common passion. As a result, PCARMARKET has become one of the fastest growing automotive auction marketplaces in the world. In addition to buying and selling cars, parts, and memorabilia, members gain access to current market data as well as entertaining and informative original streaming content.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Matt Farah’s 718 Spyder And Cargo Of Porsches Burned At Sea

A cargo ship full of Porsches caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Portuguese navy prompted to the scene of a cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean after a distress signal was sent from the Felicity Ace. A fire broke out in the hold of the ship bound for Davisville, Rhode Island after leaving Germany. There were several Porsches and Volkswagens on board, including a 718 Spyder bound for car host Matt Farah.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick-Off February

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll in February.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Porsche 991#Performance Car#Race Car#Vehicles#Ultraviolet#German
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motorious

It’s A Pontiac GTO Bonanza At The GAA Classic Car Auction

In just a few weeks, these stunning Pontiac muscle cars can be yours!. During the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro, a docket of over 650 cars will be up for grabs. One collector is bringing a stunning collection of Pontiac GTOs, America’s favorite muscle car, to the event to help them find new owners. Here are a few highlights from that collection of beauties.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Stolen $200K 1967 Shelby Mustang GT Found

Snatched from a warehouse nearly a month ago, this rare classic Shelby Mustang was recovered, but it’s not great. Police found a rare Shelby Mustang that was stolen from a warehouse three weeks before being discovered. The car was found in a what seems to be a sort of dumping yard, as other stolen vehicles were located at the site as well. While this might seem like good news, the car was not found in great condition, as it was partially stripped before being dumped. Before this, the car was said to be valued at $200K.
TULSA, OK
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
Fox News

Chevrolet is killing a legendary V8 engine

General Motors is going electric, so you can expect to start seeing more and more of its internal combustion engines falling by the wayside in the coming years. The latest is the monster 7.0-liter V8 that powered the 2006-2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but has also been available as a crate motor for custom car builds.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This May Be the World’s Best-Looking 1954 Chevy

This car defies description. The longer you look at this '54 Chevy, the more amorphous it becomes. It's not Pro Street, but it does have big tires. It's not Pro Touring, but it does have a six-speed manual and big brakes. And it's most certainly not a custom, yet it offers some classic custom touches that you must search carefully to identify. This ride checks off all of the above, and more.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Two-Door GMC Sierra Coming With Removable Hardtop

The team over at Flat Out Autos gained popularity last year with its custom-built Chevrolet K5 Blazers. Based on the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, these boast retro styling complete with old-school headlights, chrome bumpers, and the signature Chevrolet radiator grille. Originally, just one was built for the 2019 SEMA show but was so well-received that the Arkansas-based custom shop built four more for one buyer.
CARS
Motorious

Man Looking For Grandfather's 1959 Impala

Jimmy Conway's grandfather used to have a two-toned 1959 Chevy Impala. He restored it to original condition when he owned it, and Jimmy can’t stop thinking about it. Now, Jimmy is on a mission to find his grandfather’s beloved Chevy Impala. Conway reached out to an automotive columnist...
CARS
Motorious

Heirloom 1963 Chevy Impala Stolen

For over 50 years, the Carmona family has owned their beloved 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS. However, thieves swiped it from a body shop in Clovis, California and it hasn’t been recovered. We’re hoping our readers who constantly are looking at cars online as well as frequenting meets and other events might recognize this vehicle, helping the owners to get it back.
CLOVIS, CA
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Dependable Cars Come From One Country

Thanks to products such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, and more, the South Korean manufacturers operating in the USA have scored top marks in this year's JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Kia scored the best ratings in the mass-market segments with 145 Problems Per 100 cars (PP100) while Genesis proved to be the most favorable product in the premium category with a 155 PP100 result.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
Motorious

Three Mopars Stand Out In A Field Of Rotting Cars

These cars were legends of their time and now grace us with the experience of seeing them after decades of sitting. As barn finds continue to rise in popularity within the classic car community due to the increasing rarity of our favorite Mopar, Chevy, and Ford vehicles, we have to wonder what happened to the cars that led them to be abandoned. At the same time, it is fun to marvel at the beautiful pieces of automotive art that seem to spring to life in an array of vintage color schemes. However, we often overlook the more important question when acknowledging the vehicles after decades of sitting, the history. While this particular collection boasts so many cars that we could go on for hours about the various past experiences of the vehicles, we're going to focus on three exceptional vehicles whose legacy still lives on to this day.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Most Reliable Small SUV on the Market?

Reliability is an important factor to consider when choosing a new small SUV. The compact SUV segment is competitive, and there are plenty of great options to choose from. What is the most reliable small SUV on the market?. The Honda CR-V is no stranger to being the best. The...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy