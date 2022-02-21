2016 Porsche 991 GT3 Will Leave You Trembling Upon Acceleration

This is one that should get all of us Porsche racing enthusiasts drooling as it barrels through tracks dominating everything in its wake.

This is a 2016 Porsche 991 GT3 RS, far from your average 911 variant or base performance model. Instead, it is the pinnacle of modern performance with a touch of classic style to give it the kind of flair that Porsche has maintained since the 1960s. The exterior is coated in wild Ultraviolet paint, which sets it apart from any other performance car on the road. Anyone can go fast if they have enough more, but it takes true confidence to flaunt your love for all things automotive with such a stunning color. One thing that the car does very well provides contrast with yellow accents throughout the exterior and on the brake calipers. One could only imagine what the vehicle would look like with a set of black wheels on it, but that will be up to the next owner to decide; maybe that will be you.

Whoever gets their hands on this car will have a blast no matter where you go as it is powered by the iconic Porsche flat-six engine, which utilizes 4.0-liter of displacement to produce massive power figures. Those figures come in the form of 500 horsepower and 339 ft/lbs of torque, making traveling at high speeds a cake for the car. Of course, don't be fooled into thinking that driving this beast is easy because it takes actual skill to control a rear-engine powerhouse like this one. Of course, engagement is vital, as it is with all Porsche models, which is very well presented by the 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, which allows you to change gears via paddle shifters.

The suspension was meticulously designed to give a luxurious ride that you only get with a German supercar. We're just kidding, of course, as this thing was built to go around corners at well over 100 mph. So if you want something that will cradle you like a newborn baby, this is not the car for you. However, if you want something that will rip through straits and dominate road racing circuits leaving nothing but smoke in its wake, then you need this insane Porsche speed demon!

