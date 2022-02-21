ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Greenfield, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Greenfield, MA
Greenfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hippocrates
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Foods#Processed Foods#Diet Soda#Fried Foods#Heart Health#Food Drink#Exercisewithstyle Com
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Drink Experts Say You Could Be Having At Bedtime To Speed Up Fat Burn

Sleep is crucial for the betterment of all parts of your body, so if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s super important to catch enough z’s. We spoke with health experts about one drink that could help speed up the burning of fat while you sleep. If consumed while winding down and preparing for bedtime, this drink can benefit your body in many ways. Read on for tips and reasons why it’s worth a try— plus it’ll warm you up this winter, too!
WEIGHT LOSS
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Fox News

716K+
Followers
143K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy