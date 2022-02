Ahead of earnings for Roku (ROKU -4.4%), bearish Morgan Stanley is revisiting (but reinforcing) its Underweight thesis, which was previously based in part on a hot valuation. That part of the case has moderated considerably: Roku stock has pulled back 67% in just over six months since its 52-week high of $490.76; see the chart here. (The average Wall Street price target of $317.48 now implies more than 97% upside.)

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO