With just a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Roasted Red Potatoes make an easy, quick and delicious side dish to any meal!. Who doesn't love potatoes? I know that I love to eat potatoes pretty much any way they are made. I particularly love these Air Fryer Roasted Red Potatoes. They come out crispy and flavorful every time. Once I made these, I ended up making them at least 4 more times that same week! It goes with so many different dishes that it is the perfect weeknight side dish. These potatoes are not lacking in flavor at all! So if you are looking for more versatile air fryer recipes, then I hope you'll add this Air Fryer Roasted Red Potato recipe to your collection!

