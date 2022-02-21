This 3 piece EDC bundle is a minimalist’s dream

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The home is a personal oasis from the outside world, so filling it with furniture, décor, and accents that provide comfort and everyday convenience is a must. If you're looking to refresh your spaces, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop: The retailer is offering up 70 percent off a wide variety of products. The Foundstone Malena Southwestern Black and Ivory Area Rug ($46.99, originally $120, wayfair.com) is made of a sturdy polypropylene material and has a simplistic design that can add the perfect accent to any space. Some of Martha's products are also on sale during this limited-time event, and you can bring the Martha Stewart 250 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sheet Set ($53.74, originally $60.99, wayfair.com) that's soft to the touch and can help you have your most comfortable night's sleep yet. Ahead, shop all of our top picks, including rugs, bedding, and storage tools, before the sale ends on February 21.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO