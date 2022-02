From the drama of daytime, former soap actor sets the stage for an electrifying performance. The last time we saw Jason Canela’s Arturo (Abby’s ex) in Genoa City was when he returned to attend his brother Rey’s wedding to Sharon in December 2020 — and for those who don’t recall, the character left prior to that to live in Miami with Mia (Rey’s ex) and their son Mateo. Though we would’ve much rather seen Arturo stay in town to face new drama-filled obstacles, we are glad to report that the actor is currently part of an exciting musical and playing a high-profile name.

