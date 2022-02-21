ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Eat your fruits and veggies: See how much people consume in NC

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW5Lm_0eKf9Zqx00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Many of us have heard of the importance of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which is vital to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions.

Most American adults however aren’t getting enough fruits and vegetables despite the recent popularity of a more plant-based diet and lifestyle. Only 12.3% of Americans are eating fruit and 10% are eating a daily serving of veggies. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of vegetables daily.

Citing data collected through the 2019 Risk Behavior Surveillance System by the CDC, Thistle compiled state-level data on fruit and vegetable consumption. States and Washington D.C. are ranked by the percent of the adult population consuming less than one serving of fruit per day, from the highest rate to the lowest. Data was not available for New Jersey.

Check out the data below to see how your state stacks up, or look at the national fruit and vegetable consumption ranking here .

North Carolina by the numbers

– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38.1%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 17.1%
– High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.7%
– High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 45.5%

Food deserts, regions where residents have limited to no access to affordable and nutritious foods, are often found in low-income areas and places with smaller populations. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its most recent report published in 2017, revealed that 39.5 million people in the U.S. were living in low-income areas. This also included neighborhoods with limited access to healthy food. In order to be identified as a food desert , areas have to meet certain requirements which include a local poverty rate of at least 20% or the median family earnings being 80% or less of the neighborhood’s average family salary. Areas where the closest, largest grocery store is 10 miles away or more are also considered a food desert.

Keep reading to see which states consume the most and least fruits and vegetables.

States that consume the most fruits and vegetables

#1. Vermont
– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 32.7%
#2. Massachusetts
– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32.7%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 15.5%
#3. Connecticut
– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 34.1%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.9%

States that consume the least fruits and vegetables

#1. Oklahoma
– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 48.4%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.5%
#2. Mississippi
– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.5%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.9%
#3. Louisiana
– Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.5%
– Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.9%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Study: Only 17.4% of NC teens get 8 hours of sleep

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too. A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

Yum! Wednesday is National Banana Bread Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On February 23rd, we celebrate National Banana Bread Day and all its warm gooey-goodness! You can’t deny, there are few things better than walking into a house and smelling a freshly baked loaf of banana bread. Bananas didn’t become readily available in the U.S. until the early 1900s, thanks to the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
WNCT

Ewww! Study says some remote workers don’t keep up with personal hygiene

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Are you too comfortable working from home? A new study shows many working from home, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, started to neglect personal hygiene in alarming numbers. It seems working from home has brought new problems that didn’t happen as often. As far as the actual numbers, 60% admit to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Project Lyfeelee to hold event to help teens prepare for adulthood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization based in Greenville that promotes youth in the Black community and their well-being will be offering a Zoom chat on Friday as a way to promote their mental and physical health. Project Lyfeelee is a non-profit organization that focuses on the importance of promoting physical, mental and emotional health […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Fruit#Cdc#Food Drink#Americans#Thistle
WNCT

CarolinaEast hopes to maintain COVID decrease

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools made masks optional for students and staff on Feb. 21. Now, CarolinaEast Medical Center officials say they are concerned about another COVID-19 surge as restrictions begin to ease. “We’re down to 14 COVID positive patients hospitalized (Wednesday), three of those are in the ICU. And only one […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Eight ENC airport managers earn special recognitions

RALEIGH, N.C. – Twenty managers from North Carolina public-use airports, including eight from locations in Eastern North Carolina, are the first to receive inaugural North Carolina Airport Professional credentials awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation. The program recognizes airport professionals who complete required courses in the Division’s Airport Leadership and Management […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WNCT

Several ENC museums listed among best in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and […]
MUSEUMS
WNCT

Need a break? South Carolina tax credits you might not know about

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — We could all appreciate a larger refund. We’re here to help you find one. South Carolina offers dozens of opportunities for tax credits, from options for teachers, for using solar panels or for paying for someone to be in a nursing home. A full list of tax credits can be found […]
INCOME TAX
WNCT

FTC: NC consumers lost $93M from scams in ’21

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers in North Carolina made more than 64,000 fraud reports that totaled slightly more than $93 million in losses in 2021, according to a report from the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday. The top category of reports received from consumers in North Carolina was identity theft, followed by imposter scams and credit […]
LOTTERY
WNCT

Local non-profits coming together for justice

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Two organizations are commemorating the death of Ahmaud Arbery with a run and walk which will be held to honor his memory. “The goal is really just to remember Ahmaud Arbery,” said Tyrone Irby, the founder of Together We Stand NC. “To have conversations with people you don’t know about race. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy