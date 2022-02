It is now nearly week 6 of the LPL 2022 Spring Split and there is only one team that is still yet to lose. LNG are the sole team to remain undefeated, and they will have their mettle tested on Sunday by RNG. Meanwhile, Team WE finally got their ball rolling, with a victory over LGD. Speaking of getting things moving, Anyone’s Legend and Invictus Gaming have both started to show good signs of life, having excellent games during week 5. However, there are still two days remaining to wrap up week 5, and so without further ado, here are the two remaining days of action from week 5, and the first five days of action from week 6.

