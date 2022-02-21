ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks: Betting odds and prediction vs. Kraken (February 21st)

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks are coming off an embarrassing outing on Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks. After falling 7-4 in a game that saw Thatcher Demko pulled in favour of Jaroslav Halak, the Canucks will need to get back on the right track immediately when they host the Seattle Kraken on...

thecanuckway.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Canucks Trade Could Provide 2022 Deadline Blockbuster

The Pittsburgh Penguins are entering one of the most important trade deadlines in recent memory as the team has a legitimate shot at the Stanley Cup and has some major decisions to make on their pending free agents. Extensions for Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, and Evgeni Malkin are looming large over the club, and management has shown – with the recent extensions for Jeff Carter and Chad Ruhwedel – that they aren’t shy to get some business done with those who are willing.
NHL
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall in Vancouver

The Kraken bounced back once in Vancouver Monday, responding to an early Canucks score, just 11 seconds into the game, with goals by Jared McCann and Mark Giordano before the first period ended. But Seattle couldn't come back a second time after Vancouver scored three straight goals, two in the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders & Canadiens Show How Rosters Built on Depth Quickly Unravel

Last season, the New York Islanders were only one game away from facing the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. The two teams were well-built, and their balanced rosters resulted in deep playoff runs. While both teams lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season, the Islanders and Canadiens were both prime examples of how to build a winning team without star power.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Jordan Eberle
theScore

NHL weekend betting guide: True moneylines for Feb. 21-24

We saw the rarest of occasions Sunday, and it didn't cause the hockey world to go blind. You've heard of the dangers of looking directly at a solar eclipse, but thankfully, you didn't need a reflective apparatus to witness the "loser eclipse" - the Coyotes (13-37 on the moneyline) and the Canadiens (10-40) both won a hockey game on the same day.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Could Make Big Trade With Canucks If Muzzin Lands on LTIR

Consider the recent speculation as not much more than a theory or a “what if” scenario right now, but according to a couple of sources, should defenseman Jake Muzzin hit LTIR after being placed in concussion protocol, the Toronto Maple Leafs could use the money freed up by removing his $5.625 million off of the roster. More specifically, one NHL insider believes the Maple Leafs could take that money and make a big swing on J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 5, Kraken 2

The Islanders start their road trip off with a win in the team's first-ever visit to Seattle. The New York Islanders started their road trip with a win on Tuesday night, skating to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken in the Isles' first-ever trip to Climate Pledge Arena. Brock...
NHL
Seattle Times

New York Islanders overwhelm Seattle Kraken, push losing streak to five games

Midway through this fifth consecutive defeat, Yanni Gourde and his Kraken teammates knew they had another horror show on their hands. They were already down four goals to the New York Islanders, giving up four times the shots as they had in their favor and falling into much the same defensive zone trap as they had in a prior night’s loss in Vancouver. And while Gourde would finally wake up his team by scoring in the latter part of Tuesday night’s middle frame, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 loss in their first game back at Climate Pledge Arena following a tough road trip through Western Canada.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks#The Anaheim Ducks#The Pacific Division#Wynnbet Sportsbook
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Jets vs. Stars prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/23/2022

A divisional rivalry matchup takes place in Dallas tonight as the Stars play host to the Winnipeg Jets for round three out of four of this divisional series. The last two times these teams met, the home team walked away with the two points, however, both games also went to overtime or shootout. Both teams are also currently just out of a playoff spot, trying to catch up to the Nashville Predators in the standings. It’s not going to be an easy game for either team as it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Stars prediction and pick.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Homestand Continues with Wednesday Matchup vs. Kings

At the midway point of their season-long eight-game homestand, the Arizona Coyotes are set to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the final time this season. The Coyotes hold a 1-1-0 head-to-head record against the Kings this year, while L.A. enters 1-0-1. Puck drop at Gila River Arena is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted nationally on TNT (Play-by-Play: Brendan Burke; Analyst: Darren Pang; Rink Side Reporter: Nabil Karim; In-Studio Host: Liam McHugh; In-Studio Analysts: Paul Bissonnette, Rick Tocchet, Anson Carter).
NHL
iheart.com

McCann scores in 400th game, Kraken fall 5-2 at Canucks

Jared McCann scored in his 400th career game but the Vancouver Canucks staged a rally of four unanswered goals to surge past the Seattle Kraken, 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Monday night. The Kraken had to use a busy Chris Driedger to stay within striking distance for much of the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon out vs. Red Wings with lower-body injury

Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon continues to be in headlines for reasons other than highlight-reel offensive plays. Per Mike Chambers of The Denver Post, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar confirmed that MacKinnon won't play Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena because of an unspecified lower-body injury. Fortunately for Colorado, this appears to be a minor setback.
NHL
Reuters

Canucks crush Kraken for third straight meeting

Tyler Motte scored 11 seconds into the game and Bo Horvat added a goal 35 seconds into the third period Monday as the Vancouver Canucks used a quick-strike offense to rally for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Kraken. Travis Hamonic, Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson each added goals...
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Islanders at Seattle

Slow start hurts Kraken who score twice but can't overcome a four-goal deficit, fall 5-2 to Islanders. The last time Seattle faced the Islanders, they earned the first shutout in Kraken history. Unfortunately, they couldn't fight for a similar fate tonight. Through the first period-and-a-half of play, it was New York that tilted the ice its way both in terms of transition play and offensive attack volume and quality. That led to four straight goals by the Islanders before Yanni Gourde scored off an individual effort off a faceoff. That ignited the Kraken, who re-established their ability to move the puck through all zones and fire more and better-quality pucks at Ilya Sorokin. Riley Sheahan was able to get a second goal as a result, but a full comeback wasn't to be and the Kraken lost 5-2.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

234K+
Followers
431K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy