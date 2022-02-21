Vegas PD: 2 critically injured in DUI-related crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical crash in the east part of town that involved a DUI driver over the weekend.

Authorities say they were called to the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Maroney Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, at about 6:34 p.m. Sunday where two vehicles collided.

A 2013 Scion TC was speeding west on Sahara Avenue when it crashed into a 2015 Dodge Dart which was making a left turn at the intersection, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were sent to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, while the driver of the Scion sustained moderate injuries with authorities determining the 30-year-old driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

The Scion driver is currently facing two counts of DUI resulting in death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving involving death or personal injury.