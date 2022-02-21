ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Where Are the Black Kids? Tracking, G&T and NYC's Top High Schools

By Alina Adams
The 74
The 74
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jypu_0eKf8KtV00

When my African-American husband entered the freshman class of Stuyvesant, New York City’s top specialized high school, in 1981, there were more than 200 Black students enrolled. A few miles away, at Brooklyn Tech, two-thirds of the students were Black and Latino.

In 2017, when our older son graduated from Stuy, and 2018, when our younger one started, the number of Black students there was under 40. Across all eight high schools that use the Specialized High School Admissions Test, only 3.6 percent of admission offers in 2021 went to Black students (though they make up 26 percent of the total public school system), despite the availability of a city-run summer prep program .

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

African-American enrollment at Stuyvesant peaked in 1975 . This was three years after the admissions test was enshrined into state law as the sole criterion.

So where have all the Black students gone?

As the New York Times recently pointed out , “Decades ago, when crime and socioeconomic conditions were far graver than they are today, Black and Latino teenagers passed the examination in great numbers.”

And while the contents of the test have been tweaked a few times since then, on each occasion the stated goal was to enable more Black and Latino students to qualify for admission. In addition, a Discovery program was put in to help those who scored just a few points short of the qualifying cut-offs to attend summer prep courses and earn a second chance at admission. So what happened? Why didn’t anything work?

Related: Adams: More Gifted & Talented Classes Would Help School Diversity in New York City, Not Harm It. Here’s Why

The writer of this editorial recalls that:

Back in the early to mid-1960s, I was part of a wave of young Black and Latino shock troops coming out of poverty, public housing and tenements whose purpose was to obliterate any and all educational obstacles. We excelled at school and test-taking. We kicked down educational barriers wherever they existed, hoping that there would be a stream of Black and Latino students who would follow our example and slip through the cracks our assault on the system had created. We took the specialized high school entrance exam and passed. We gained admission to Stuyvesant, Bronx Science and Brooklyn Tech, and for years, the number of Black and Latino students attending the elite schools increased. When people talked about integration in those times, WE were integration. This group of “uppity” young Black/Latino young men and women was able to successfully compete anywhere at any time with anyone. Then something happened. Our young people seemed not so uppity and often not as ready to compete with others. Numbers that had risen, whether test scores or admissions to prestigious schools, leveled off and then began to decline. What happened?

What seems to have happened is multiple policies that were supposed to encourage the longed-for integration of New York City public schools. As the Times elaborates: To understand this decline involves a trek back through decades of policy choices, as city officials, pushed by an anti-tracking movement, rolled back accelerated and honors programs and tried to reform gifted programs, particularly in nonwhite districts.

In an attempt to shrink the achievement gap, New York, along with many other American cities, moved to get rid of tracking — the practice of sorting students by ability into homogeneous classrooms. Though research continues to be mixed on the pros and cons of heterogeneous ability grouping, in New York City, the view prevailed that getting rid of accelerated and honors programs in kindergarten through eighth grade would lead to higher — or, at least, equal — achievement for all in high school.

What happened in actuality was the opposite: In wealthy districts, when programs for high achievers were cut, parents moved out of the city, transferred their children to private schools or hired tutors from outside the classroom . In poorer, often also nonwhite, districts, high-achieving students were left with no such options. No more honors programs meant a curriculum well below what some students were capable of. It meant fewer complex texts to analyze and no algebra in middle school. Mastery of both is vital to success on the high school admissions test — but students were no longer being taught what they needed to know to pass it.

Plus, where, previously, a majority non-white school with a terrific academic program might have attracted some wealthier and whiter students (a phenomenon we are currently seeing with some NYC charter schools ), the lower-performing these schools got, the fewer affluent families of any ethnicity would even consider attending them. This led to even more segregation, both racial and economic — not less, as had been predicted.

Related: Adams: The Surprising Numbers Behind Which New York City Schools Actually Educate Students

The ultimate consequence to losing these programs was espoused by city public advocate and current gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams, himself a Brooklyn Tech grad. In 2020, he joined City Council members Robert Cornegy, Ben Kallos and Justin Brannan to propose legislation that would require every public middle school to provide free specialized high school admissions test prep. As Williams wrote in the Daily News , “The most clear failure has been establishing an accessible pipeline. In the past, gifted-and-talented programs in middle schools have been a reliable pathway.”

A key bit of irony is that, prior to 2008 , when elementary schools were allowed to select students for admission to neighborhood G&T programs using their own criteria, those programs were more racially and socio-economically diverse than they became after the process was standardized under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Once applicants were all required to take the same test and earn the same qualifying cut-off score, G&T schools ended up admitting fewer diverse students . And in neighborhoods where very few children qualified under the new standardized scoring system, G&T programs were shuttered.

Under Mayor Bill De Blasio, even more G&T programs were eliminated , this time not due to lack of applicants or qualifiers, but in the interest of equality — another name for the detracking movement. In the same vein , middle schools that previously could select students for their advanced programs based on grades and test scores dropped the practice altogether. In both cases, that spelled the end of placing some students on an accelerated academic track.

In 2021, de Blasio announced that all elementary school gifted and talented programs and honors programs in middle schools would be eliminated, once schools were no longer allowed to look at grades and test scores in order to place students into advanced classes.

It was the original push to end tracking that brought us to the current state of only a handful of minority students earning entry into the specialized high schools. As of now, we are still waiting for word on what will happen to K-8 G&T schools and whether they will also no longer be allowed to offer accelerated programming for advanced learners. Considering the results of the last 40-plus years, should we really keep doubling down on an approach that has been demonstrated to hurt more than it helps?

Alina Adams is a New York Times best-selling romance and mystery writer, the author of Getting Into NYC Kindergarten and Getting Into NYC High School, a blogger at New York School Talk and mother of three. She believes you can’t have true school choice until all parents know all their school choices — and how to get them. Visit her website, www.NYCSchoolSecrets.com .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 108

guest
2d ago

Most black kids dropped out of school and busy getting PREGNANT OR COLLECTING GUN … YOU KNOW WHAT I AM TALKIN ABOUT YOU CAN DENY THAT all YOU WANT , SEE Outside in a real world ..

Reply(5)
13
Kimura
2d ago

the sad part of this- the article notes that they removed the educational barriers for black and Latino students.. simply put- they dumbed down the entry criteria for those students. as of Latino and Black students can't be capable of entering based upon their own merit.. talk about segregation. Harvard and Yale make their entry requirements harder for white and Asian students.. no one is complaining when less of them get into the schools of the choice, right?

Reply(5)
11
Ralph Norton
2d ago

when everything is given to you, why go to school and try to achieve? when you can steal and have a police record a mile long and still be out on the streets, why waste your time in school and try to achieve? don't worry, biden, camala, all the governors will give you everything you need just to get by and give them your votes.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The 74

Expanding of Full-Day Pre-K Boosts Enrollment, Attendance

Enrollment and attendance in pre-K — especially among Black and Latino preschoolers — improves when programs operate for a full school day instead of a few hours in the morning or afternoon, a new study shows. Enrollment more than quadrupled among Black children and tripled among Latino students when the Chicago Public Schools expanded full-day […]
CHICAGO, IL
The 74

‘Abbott Elementary’ — A Celebration of and a Call for Black Teachers

At a critical time when the U.S. education sector is facing high teacher attrition rates fueled by the pandemic and a stream of legislative restrictions around classroom content and teaching methods, the new and much-loved Abbott Elementary tells a more nuanced story of how a group of passionate, tenacious educators navigate their school system to […]
EDUCATION
The 74

What Pods' Popularity Means for the Future of Education

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holly Daniels’ third grade son and second-grade daughter could be found in the backyard building a treehouse. After spending the morning completing school assignments remotely with help from a hired instructor, they would join a handful of other kids in their California suburb to apply their learning outside, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Girls Emerge as Leaders of Student Walkouts Over COVID Concerns

This story was originally published by The 19th Tiffany Luo, a senior at Boston Latin School, regularly cares for her older grandmother, her little brother and her two small cousins. She worries she’s going to be the one who exposes them to COVID-19: Students at her school wear low-quality masks and are crowded inside for […]
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Stuyvesant, NY
The 74

Black History Month: 'Unforeseen Consequences' of Brown v. Board

The wildly popular Crash Course video creators take on the Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision for the first time in a newly released episode, the latest in their Black American History series. The 12-minute history lesson, which landed in mid-February, traces the decades-long legal leadup to the case, as well as […]
TV & VIDEOS
The 74

CUNY Community Colleges Contend With Plunging Enrollment

This article was originally published on Feb. 1 by THE CITY. Brissbany Herrera sailed through her first semester at LaGuardia Community College in fall 2019, the first in her family of Peruvian immigrants to pursue higher education. But midway through the Queens school’s spring semester in 2020, the pandemic knocked her off course — in addition […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Ben Kallos
Person
Justin Brannan
The 74

Encouraging New Data on Children and ‘Long COVID’

This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. Controlled Studies […]
KIDS
The 74

Parents Push to Get ‘School Bus Bill of Rights’ on Nov. Ballot

Throughout November and December, fifth-grader Tiheem Ortiz consistently missed his favorite class, gym, because the car service provided by New York City Department of Education in lieu of a school bus always picked him up an hour before dismissal. “It’s not fair, I have gym Tuesday at the end of the day, and I can’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The 74

San Francisco Recall a Rare Success in Efforts to Unseat School Board Members

San Francisco voters delivered a rare and powerful rebuke to their education leadership on Tuesday night, recalling three members of the city’s seven-member board of education. The landslide purging changes the direction of San Francisco schools, long viewed as underperforming among large urban districts, and provides an exclamation mark at the end of a months-long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Kids#High School#School Districts#Elementary Schools#Racism#G T#African American#Brooklyn Tech#The New York Times#Black And Latino
The 74

COVID Learning Loss—New Data Reveals Pandemic Has Pushed Young Readers Off Track

Young children learning to read — especially Black and Hispanic students — are in need of significant support nearly two years after the pandemic disrupted their transition into school, according to new assessment results. Mid-year data from Amplify, a curriculum and assessment provider, shows that while the so-called “COVID cohort” of students in kindergarten, first […]
KIDS
The 74

Study: Charters Moved Fast to Prioritize Learning During COVID

A new study suggests that charter schools heavily prioritized student engagement and instruction in the early days of the pandemic, with many navigating a quick transition to online learning and beginning to embrace a hybrid model by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. This facile response, especially in comparison with traditional public schools, owes […]
EDUCATION
The 74

How Districts With Different Poverty Levels Are Spending COVID Relief Funds

For decades, many school districts with the largest share of students living in poverty have endured crumbling buildings, outdated textbooks and little support for students and teachers. Now, the infusion of billions in federal COVID relief aid for schools over the next few years could change that reality. A new FutureEd analysis of plans released […]
ADVOCACY
The 74

Advice for New LAUSD Superintendent Carvalho

This article is part of a collaboration between The 74 and the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will welcome Alberto Carvalho as the next superintendent of schools on February 14. As he begins running the nation’s second-largest school system after leading the Miami-Dade public schools for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy