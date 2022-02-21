ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Mansfield, TX

Coast Guard suspends search for two missing in boat accident

By Rolando Avila
 2 days ago

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard has suspended their search for two missing people that were involved in a fatal boat accident in Port Mansfield on Feb. 18.

Officials with the Coast Guard said on Sunday, that they had suspended their search for the two still missing after a boat accident that happened just north of Port Mansfield.

On February 18, officials responded to the scene in Port Mansfield around 3 a.m. where they found a woman dead

Authorities then learned of a boat accident near the area. It is not clear if the woman found dead is part of the boat accident.

Officials at the time also located three people. Two were transported to the hospital and one was airlifted for care.

Information on the cause of the boat accident has not been released at this time.

Officials with the Coast Guard say they used two helicopters and two boats to help in the search. One helicopter was used on Saturday.

They also state that Customs and Border Protection is looking at the case as a human smuggling incident.

Officials are unsure of the number of people that went into the water. At first, it was believed there was a total of nine, however, they now believe it was only eight.

On February 19, authorities located two more people dead and identified them as a man and a woman.

The Texas Park and Wildlife have taken over the investigation.

