In early February, Caleb Williams officially made his transfer decision. He opted to depart Oklahoma in favor of USC, following in the footsteps of head coach Lincoln Riley. “I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams said at the time. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO