Taft, CA

Taft author wins highest honor in children’s literature

By Chris Burton
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Donna Barba Higuera has achieved a childhood dream.

“I remember being a kid, and seeing the books lined up on the shelf with the gold sticker on them,” Higuera, a Taft native, said. “I knew that there was something just a little bit extra magical or interesting about them.”

Now, her own novel sits among them. Higuera’s book The Last Cuentista was awarded the 2022 Newbery Medal. It’s considered America’s highest honor for children’s literature, and adorns the cover of classics like The Graveyard Book , The Tale of Desperaux , and Holes .

The Last Cuentista follows Petra, a young girl on a journey across the universe. Waking from hundreds of years of sleep, Petra finds she alone remembers Earth, and must work to keep stories of home alive.

“The word ‘cuentista’ means storyteller,” Higuera said. “But there’s a connotation to the word that means the storyteller might just be spinning the truth.”

It’s a practice Higuera herself is familiar with. Raised in Taft, Higuera’s childhood abounded with stories, embellishments, magical spins on the world around her.

“Growing up in Taft, we would always say, ‘OK, there’s not a lot going on, so we have to make up our own fun,'” Higuera said.

Many of those stories, and the people who told them, influenced the writing of The Last Cuentista.

“Most of my family and friends still live in Taft and Bakersfield,” Higuera said. “That’s a huge part of who I am, and I love that I get to take my community into these books.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
