ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB insider can’t wait to scout elite Yankees prospect in spring training

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baseball will be back. I don’t know when. But it WILL return following the lockout and spring training will get up and running in Florida and Arizona. Spring training is a chance for prospects to shine. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden has his eyes on 12 position players in particular. Among Bowden’s...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder is new announcer for Yankees

Retired outfielder Cameron Maybin, who had three different stints playing for the Detroit Tigers, has been hired as a new television broadcaster for the New York Yankees. Maybin, 34, announced his retirement last month after playing parts of 15 seasons in the big leagues. He will serve as an analyst...
MLB
NJ.com

WATCH: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit work out together during lockout

TAMPA — It looked like spring training, sort of. It even sounded like it, a little bit. Except Yankees stars Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit were about 10 miles from George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday morning. Instead, they were at the University of South Florida’s Red McEwen Field, unable to use their team’s facilities due to the ongoing MLB lockout.
MLB
FanSided

3 Aaron Judge destinations if Yankees let him walk in free agency

Whether the New York Yankees didn’t deem it an urgent priority or they were standing in solidarity with the rest of the league’s owners to hold a firm stance on the next collective bargaining agreement, Aaron Judge, as of this moment, is set to enter 2022 in a contract year after not receiving an extension during last season or before the lockout.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Explains Why LA is a Lock for 2022 Postseason

En lieu of spring training updates, baseball fans must resort to preseason previews. The MLB lockout doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon so previews are one of the few ways to talk about actual baseball right now. During Jomboy Media's NL West conversation, Trevor Plouffe expressed his confidence in the Dodgers making the playoff for the 10th straight season.
MLB
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Keith Law
Person
Jim Bowden
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Daniel Jeremiah’s 1st-round mock projects Giants pass on Kayvon Thibodeaux but land impact pass rusher and elite receiver

The mock drafts are flying fast and furious. The latest one comes from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who’s out with his latest first-round mock for the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York Giants have a pair of first-round picks in 2022: their own, plus one from the Chicago Bears as part of the deal which sent Justin Fields to the Windy City and Kadarius Toney to the Big Apple.
NFL
FanSided

NL East position rankings: Where do the Mets slot in?

The National League East is one of the more interesting divisions in baseball heading into the 2022 season, with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves all expecting to contend, the Miami Marlins quickly on the rise with a loaded farm system, and the Nationals in the midst of a huge rebuild.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball America#Spring Training#Athletic#Catholic#Braves Hall Of Famer#Espn
FanSided

First player Phillies should sign once the lockout ends

Once the MLB lockout ends, the Philadelphia Phillies should sign this free agent player first before anyone else. MLB and the MLB Player’s Association are meeting on a daily basis this week trying to successfully negotiate the new collective bargaining agreement. With a Feb. 28 deadline looming, fans are holding out hope that the league and player’s union can come to an agreement to ensure the 2022 season starts on time.
MLB
FanSided

MLB Insider thinks St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber

MLB Insider Jim Bowden thinks that the St. Louis Cardinals will sign Kyle Schwarber, but is a deal really that likely? Probably not. I am on the record saying that I believe the St. Louis Cardinals should sign Kyle Schwarber. He would fill one of their biggest needs (designated hitter) in a big way and in a season that is arguably their most important in franchise history, there has never been a better time to go all-in.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

New Era releases 2022 Cubs spring training hat

The state of Major League Baseball currently remains in a lockout, but the new 2022 Chicago Cubs Spring Training hats have arrived. New Era released the 2022 spring training caps for each team on Monday and fans can now purchase the item. This year's design is a trucker-style hat with...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Robbie Erlin Signed To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed pitchers Robbie Erlin, Cole Duensing, and Sam Gaviglio, and catcher Chris Betts according to Baseball America’s Minor League transactions page. The terms of the deals weren’t announced, but they are Minor League contracts considering the MLB lockout remains ongoing. Of the four players,...
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
187K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy