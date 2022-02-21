ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could this team be a suitor for Watson after recent coaching hire?

While two teams — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings — are among the teams on Deshaun Watson’s “radar” as his reported preferred destinations, some speculation has started to point in the direction of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after they made a hiring official this past weekend.

The Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Saturday.

It’s hard to gauge just how much pull or influence Flores will have personnel-wise in Pittsburgh, but the Dolphins reportedly expected to trade for Watson at some point, while Flores was at helm in Miami.

The Steelers are in need of a quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired following his 18th season in the NFL. How the former Clemson standout fits into that equation remains to be seen.

Watson was on the Texans’ active roster during the 2021 season but, of course, did not play as he faces 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior. His legal issues are still unsettled and it remains to be seen whether he is suspended by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

While it appears unlikely that a trade involving Watson will happen until his legal situation is resolved, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that the expectation league-wide is that the Texans will continue to explore trade options for Watson, perhaps around the start of the new league year March 16 or the NFL craft in late April.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

