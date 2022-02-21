'Here for the community:' Tribal chairman shares vision for venue behind Day One 22 event

In the spring of 2021, as the relatively new COVID-19 vaccine was steadily making its way around the country, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians used roughly 35 acres of open land on its reservation in Coachella to host an outdoor Toby Keith concert.

With the long absence of mega-concerts like the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, not to mention nearly all other local events, the show ended up being one of the first high-profile concerts billed in the Coachella Valley since the start of the pandemic.

But that wasn't the last time the tribe's outdoor entertainment and sports venue, a grassy plot dubbed Coachella Crossroads and positioned next to Spotlight 29 Casino, made headlines last year.

Like other businesses, it grappled with each new coronavirus wave; after the rise of the Delta variant, Twenty-Nine Palms had to reschedule performances from Snoop Dogg and Miranda Lambert last August. And in December, the venue drew the ire of Coachella music festival and concert promoter Goldenvoice, which filed a contributory trademark infringement lawsuit over a New Year's Eve concert the tribe was throwing, initially called Coachella Day One 22'. Neither Twenty-Nine Palms nor Coachella Crossroads were named as defendants in the complaint.

In an interview with The Desert Sun last week, Tribal Chairman Darrell Mike described the tribe's long-standing vision for Coachella Crossroads, a project he said was conceptualized years ago as a way to create economic diversity for the tribe.

"We're here, we've been here and we can't go anywhere," Mike said of the tribe's approximately 1,000-acre Coachella reservation. The tribe also has reservation land near the city of Twentynine Palms. "We can't just sell off our property and head out. We're stuck with what we got and we're trying to make the best of it, for me and my future members."

George Nicholas, tribal chief administrative officer, said that local growth and expansion, especially during a pandemic, should be celebrated. Developments even outside of the tribe, like the $300 million arena being constructed in Palm Desert , are a "great gift to this valley," he said.

"In this tribe, and our chairman here, they have a huge community outlook ... and that's what I see," he said. "Those three weekends [of Coachella and Stagecoach] don't define the Coachella Valley. That's the bottom line."

Festival camping, soccer tournaments and a Toby Keith show

Four years ago, the tribe broke ground on Coachella Crossroads, a project they described at the time as an "outdoor entertainment and recreational venture."

The first stage of the endeavor was set to be a campground within the property called "Village 29," a place where festivalgoers at nearby Coachella and Stagecoach could stay in tents and RVs, or even shipping containers equipped with furnishings and small patios. Empire Polo Club, where the two April festivals are held, is about five miles from Coachella Crossroads.

Chairman Mike said last week that the campground hosted several hundred people during one pre-pandemic festival season. The area ended up being mostly a camping space, with some amenities like showers, eateries and a DJ. The experiment turned out "pretty well," he said, but for now the concept of Village 29 is on pause.

"The future might say something different," he added.

In general, Coachella Crossroads is designed to be a space for all kinds of events: concerts, sports, car shows, carnivals, farmers markets and more. "It's always been for everything," Mike said. "That's how we created it."

That flexibility, and the expansive outdoor space, helped the tribe pivot during COVID-19. In 2020, Coachella Crossroads became the site of regular youth soccer tournaments: an easy transition, Nicholas said, because the tribe had already let local clubs practice there for free before the pandemic. Nearly 6,000 people a weekend — coming from Southern California, Arizona, Nevada — flocked to the area for the 2020 tournaments.

Next came the Toby Keith show in 2021, a return to large-scale live music as COVID-19 vaccines were in month six of their rollout in California.

"Just for that little moment of freedom, whether it was two months or three months before [the] Delta [variant] kicked in, everybody had a chance to breathe and let out a little bit," Mike said.

"We're here for the community," he added. "The community has been here for us."

'It's called surviving and providing'

Post-Toby Keith, Coachella Crossroads had more concert plans, announcing a New Year's Eve show with former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, known in the music world as DJ Diesel, as the headliner. (O'Neal later canceled his appearance after being exposed to COVID-19.)

Controversy followed when, late last year, Coachella music festival and Goldenvoice sued Live Nation Entertainment and web hosting company Bluehost over the event, originally marketed as Coachella Day One 22'. The plaintiffs alleged that Twenty-Nine Palms, operating as Coachella Crossroads, was " intentionally trading on the goodwill '' of the annual music festival, likely causing "consumer confusion and false association" with the original event. But the tribe was not named as a defendant, the plaintiffs added, because Twenty-Nine Palms had asserted it was entitled to sovereign immunity and not subject to suit.

Goldenvoice also filed for a temporary restraining order, calling for Live Nation to stop selling tickets on Ticketmaster.com for the concert under its original name, which the court granted. The word Coachella was dropped from the event name online.

The plaintiffs later requested to modify the order further, in the hopes of prohibiting Live Nation from selling tickets to the event in general, until the tribe "no longer infringes on the Coachella marks in promoting the event." Judge R. Gary Klausner denied that secondary request in December.

It was "no surprise," the court said, that the tribe had not stopped "allegedly infringing behavior," like advertising the event on billboards, because the tribe was not a party in the lawsuit.

Acknowledging that the tribe is limited in what it can say publicly about that lawsuit, Mike said there are no plans to change the general Coachella Crossroads venue name or its logos. Nicholas, the chief administrative officer, underscored that Coachella Crossroads is a business that operates year-round in the Coachella Valley, not just for three weekends.

"If [Goldenvoice] closed up shop tomorrow, we would continue with these same soccer tournaments, outdoor events, everything that we're doing, because it makes sense with the uses that exist and pre-existed those concerts in this valley," he said.

Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett told The Desert Sun that he couldn't comment on the lawsuit specifically, but described Coachella Crossroads as a "great venue."

"We hope to work something out with them," he said of the tribe.

Nicholas reiterated that there's been a lot of discussion over a space that currently consists of a 35-acre plot of grass.

In time, he said, about 700 total acres of the tribe's Coachella reservation will be part of a larger expansion plan for Coachella Crossroads, an area that will be a mixed-use development. The tribe couldn't yet confirm specific plans for the larger development.

"I would expect there will be many things that will evolve over the next 50 and 100 years on this 1,000-acre reservation that will look like something that's not on a reservation," he said. "But in no way shape or form is it competition, direct or indirect. It's called surviving and providing."

More: Live Nation can continue selling tickets for Day One 22' event on New Year's Eve, judge determines

More: Native American Land Conservancy preserves Coyote Hole near Joshua Tree

Amanda Ulrich writes for The Desert Sun as a Report for America corps member. Reach out on Twitter at @AmandaCUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 'Here for the community:' Tribal chairman shares vision for venue behind Day One 22 event