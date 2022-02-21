ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, CA

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Score Big Wins Over Washingtons, Defensive Coordinator Thoughts

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS1Vd_0eKf5bF100

From Bill McGovern's arrival in Westwood to UCLA men's basketball defending home court, it was a busy week for the Bruins.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed sort through UCLA men's basketball's home wins versus Washington State and Washington from over the weekend, then give some brief thoughts on UCLA football hiring Bill McGovern as defensive coordinator before taking a look at the upcoming Arizona State rematch and the Bruins' path to a high seed in March Madness.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com .

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

UCLA avoids late collapse, beats Arizona State

LOS ANGELES — It was a mundane Monday. The third game in five days for the Bruins, who started the game 2 for 10 from the field with three turnovers – all from Jaime Jaquez Jr. Neither team registered a point for more than two minutes into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westwood, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Westwood, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
Fox News

No. 2 Stanford women rally to beat Oregon

Stanford snapped out of its funk against the Ducks just in time to stay unbeaten in the Pac-12. Haley Jones scored 18 points and the second-ranked Cardinal rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the conference with a 66-62 victory Sunday over Oregon. Jones made a layup while...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Ucla Football#Bruins Score Big Wins#The Bleav Podcast Network#All Bruins Publisher#Google Play#Tunein#Iheart#Twitter#Bleav Com#Samconnon
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
HuskyMaven

If Huskies Are Short-Handed at WSU, Here's a Solution

Having lost three consecutive games and some key players along the way, the University of Washington basketball team finds itself in Pullman on Wednesday night looking to patch things together against Washington State. It appears Husky coach Mike Hopkins will need to remake his starting lineup and playing rotation, something...
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores fall to Panthers, 88-82

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northern Iowa beats Indiana State, 88 to 82 Wednesday night in the final home game of the regular season. The Sycamores drop to 11-18 on the season and 4-13 in the MVC. Cam Henry finished with 13 points to lead the Sycamores. Kailex Stephens 14 points. Indiana State will wrap […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
AllUtes

Utes on the rise: Running Back Micah Bernard

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network. With the 2021 Utah Football season now fully in the rearview mirror and spring ball just around the corner, it's time to reflect and review on the notable performances from the season. While players like Cameron Rising, Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell made most of the big plays and helped lead the team to their first ever Pac-12 Championship, there were a handful of younger players who made notable contributions and are certainly players on the rise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KOLR10 News

Bears send seniors off with victory lap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears had an opportunity to bounce back and honor the seniors on Wednesday, and they did just that. Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night at JQH Arena in the final home game of the season. Isiaih Mosley scored a game-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
508
Followers
626
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy