Ashley McBryde Duets “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” With Ashland Craft In Stellar Live Performance

Every time I hear another version of this song, I fall in love with it all over again.

From the duet Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce did on the CMA’s last year, to Carly’s solo rendition of it at the Grand Ole Opry in December, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is a classic country cheatin’ song that simply does not get old.

As it continues to climb the country charts, cracking the top 15 this week, Ashley did a duet of it with a new partner at a tour stop at The Senate in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday night.

She sang the song with her opener and South Carolina native, Ashland Craft, and you’d be hard-pressed to find two ladies with better vocals in country music right now than these two.

If you like the song as much as I do, then you will absolutely love this live performance with Ashland… and after her stellar debut album Travelin’ Kind last year (#39 on our Top 40 Country Albums of 2021 list), she’s definitely a name you need to keep an eye on in 2022:

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”