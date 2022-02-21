ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

500-pound bear named 'Frank the Tank' breaks into dozens of California homes

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A 500-pound black bear from California named "Hank the Tank" broke into more than two dozen residents' homes last year - and now he's back causing more carnage.

On Friday, Hank broke into another South Lake Tahoe home after a futile six-month search for him by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

He's a major nuisance, and has been responsible for around 150 calls from worried residents.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"This is a severely food habituated bear. What that means is this is a bear that has lost all fear of people, and it sees people and homes as a source of food," Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Peter Tira told CBS, in part.

In Friday's break-in on Catalina Drive, the South Lake Tahoe Police found Hank inside of a house after he managed to get in through a small window. The homeowners didn't know how to get him out.

The officers eventually arrived at the scene and lured him away by banging on the outside of the house until he exited the back door.

They then stayed in the area to ensure Hank continued on his way without making pit stops to other homes in the area. It is the second time Hank has broken into the same house.

The future of "Hank the Tank" has the community torn on whether or not they should have the bear euthanised or not, while the Bear League is waiting to hear back from Fish and Wildlife about potentially moving him to a sanctuary.

On Wednesday, a meeting will be held in Tahoe Keys to discuss the next steps.

Elsewhere, some people created a Change.org petition that has received almost 600 signatures with the hopes of preventing him from being put down.

It's a reminder that bears aren't like the cute characters we see on TV - one bear even snubbed a bowl of porridge (which we were told bears couldn't resist) to take a nap in a closet .

But for all of their bulking size and danger, it is possible to scare them away if you're ever in a tight spot .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Student almost burns down university with homemade rocket fuel

A student came dangerously close to burning down his university after making homemade rocket fuel on his stove. The student and several others at Brigham Young University caused a fireball on 20th February after the liquid exploded and set off the sprinklers. There was "flooding [on] the main floor” as a result and the students have had to leave the accommodation following the blast.While the motive behind creating the fuel was unclear, the police said they’d have to wait “until our investigation is done” to release more information about the 22-year-old responsible. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Cargo ship carrying hundreds of luxury cars on fire in Atlantic

A cargo ship with over a thousand luxury cars onboard caught on fire in the Atlantic Ocean.The ship, named Felicity Ace, traveled from Germany to the US and was slated to arrive in Davisville, Rhode Island.In a news release from the Portuguese Navy, all 22 of the crew members aboard had to flee and leave the burning ship in the ocean. Fortunately, none of them were injured."Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship 'Felicity Ace' are safe and well. A number of our cars are among the cargo," a spokesperson for Porsche Cars North America told PEOPLE.Sign up to our newsletters here.
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Cat left clinging to Norfolk river bank gets salmon treat after lifeboat rescue

A cat who became stranded on the banks of a river in Norfolk was treated to salmon from a local fish shop after being rescued by a lifeboat.A Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) vessel was launched after onlookers spotted the white cat, called Icicle, clinging to a ledge on the side of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.Footage of the rescue showed the distressed cat falling into the water just as the lifeboat arrived, but a crew member quickly pulled him to safety.The waterlogged feline was then wrapped in a blanket, with RNLI Helm Dave Kilpatrick saying “he seemed pleased to see us”.“Once on dry land he was given some salmon from the fish shop, which he enjoyed,” Mr Kilpatrick added.“The lifeboat crew has since learned that the cat is called Icicle and he was collected by his loving owners very soon after he had been taken to the vets. He is now back home safe and sound.”
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy