Naples, FL

VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll by Babcock Ranch for Feb. 14-20

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
 8 days ago

It's time to vote for Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Feb. 14-20.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins at 10 a.m. Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Coaches can email scores to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 10:30 p.m. Voting is restricted to once per device an hour.

Boys Basketball

Noah French, Barron Collier: Had a game-high 20 points in a 69-55 win over Clearwater to advance to the regional semifinals in Class 5A.

Girls Basketball

Sophia McCartney, St. John Neumann: Averaged 17.5 points and 14 rebounds per game in a pair of regional playoff wins against Seacrest Country Day and Keswick Christian.

Girls Soccer

Coral Morley, Naples: Limited Pembroke Pines Charter and Gulf Breeze, two top-ranked opponents in Florida, to just one goal to advance to the Class 5A State Championship.

Boys Lacrosse

Jorge Aguilar-Perez, Immokalee: Broke a new school record by scoring 11 goals in a single match, previously held by Marc Galindo.

Girls Lacrosse

Kali Cleary, Gulf Coast: Scored six goals, added two assists, with nine ground ball controls and eight draw controls in an 11-9 win over Barron Collier.

Boys Wrestling

Cory Canaan, Barron Collier: Dominated in districts, pinning each of his opponents and set the Barron Collier pin record.

