SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word announced that it has received an $85,000 donation for the Primary Care Residency Programs at the Laredo Medical Center. This latest gift from the Matias De Llano Charitable Trust brings the total donations from that trust to $415,000 since 2018. The International Bank of Commerce in Laredo oversees the Matias De Llano Charitable Trust.

LAREDO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO