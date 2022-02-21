ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: An enlightening article about ‘Constitution Hall’

By Opinion Contributor
Bangor Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The recent BDN article about John Linnehan’s “Constitution...

bangordailynews.com

Letter to the editor: 2 articles highlight political advocacy

Two unrelated articles appeared in Tuesday's Item, both dealing with political advocacy and how and why it is put forward. In the first, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is severely criticized by his Democratic opponents for failing to represent his constituents, whose best interests he inarguably is expected to further as best he can. The issue here is providing support for a contract to build government vehicles at a Wisconsin plant as opposed to one in another state - South Carolina, as it happens. His response is that as a United States lawmaker, he is responsible for safeguarding the budget of the United States, and ensure that it is spent as economically as possible, without regard to where. Thus - advocacy.
SUMTER, SC
Culpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Article placement sends wrong message

What a shame the Star-Exponent placed the article “Two Abortion bills clear House in Virginia General Assembly” in the Friday, February 18 Faith & Values section rather than in the news section. Such placement only encourages those who conflate individuals’ private medical decisions with perceived religious tenets and pro-birth-only ideology, as well as encourages extreme right-wing politicians’ endeavors to garner political power through restricting the female half of America’s citizenry from their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as endowed to them by their Creator.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Petition about tyranny of majority

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (Feb. 16) Nebraska Family Alliance wants the people to decide whether there should be a fairness ordinance. But democracy (a vote of the people) cannot be used to determine what is just. We know this because a few years ago, 70% of Nebraska voters voted to limit marriage to heterosexuals. The Supreme Court struck down this vote of the people because the law violated the right to equal protection of the laws.
LINCOLN, NE
MSNBC

National Archives, Trump tell different tales on mishandled docs

When Donald Trump first started facing questions about the mishandled White House materials he improperly took to Mar-a-Lago, his aides wasted no time in downplaying the significance of the revelations. Team Trump told The Washington Post last week, for example, that the items “included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as ‘love letters,’ as well as a letter left for Trump by President Barack Obama.”
POTUS
The Independent

Morning Joe mocks Marjorie Taylor Green’s Gestapo confusion with soup-related video mash-up

Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is yet again the butt of jokes, this time for mixing up the notorious Nazi secret police force, the Gestapo, with the cold soup gazpacho. Her mistake prompted a wave of mockery, including from the hosts of Morning Joe. The daytime talk show on MSNBC played a clip of Ms Greene fear-mongering over "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police," along with a variety of clips from TV shows and movies dealing with soups. The clips included scenes from Seinfeld's famous Soup Nazi as well as moments from Dumb and Dumber, The Simpsons, and Oliver Twist....
CONGRESS & COURTS

