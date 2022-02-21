Letter: An enlightening article about ‘Constitution Hall’

Two unrelated articles appeared in Tuesday's Item, both dealing with political advocacy and how and why it is put forward. In the first, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is severely criticized by his Democratic opponents for failing to represent his constituents, whose best interests he inarguably is expected to further as best he can. The issue here is providing support for a contract to build government vehicles at a Wisconsin plant as opposed to one in another state - South Carolina, as it happens. His response is that as a United States lawmaker, he is responsible for safeguarding the budget of the United States, and ensure that it is spent as economically as possible, without regard to where. Thus - advocacy.

SUMTER, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO