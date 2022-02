By 2045 Illinois will officially shut down all fossil fuel production in the state, and apparently, the switch to solar is already underway in a big way. If you didn't know Illinois passed legislation in 2021 that will ban all fossil fuel plants in the state by 2045 and will attempt to power the state with renewable energy sources like wind and solar, you can read all about it on in this article from electrek.co. Well since the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act passed in 2021 there apparently has been progress made already towards the renewable goals Illinois has set. In the article from electrek.co they say...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO