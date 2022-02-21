ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

2 juveniles, 2 older teens charged after bystander shot in face, victim hospitalized, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrests have been made after a shooting in Winston-Salem put a victim and a bystander in the hospital

Four people were arrested late in the evening of Feb. 18, hours after officers got multiple calls reporting guns being fired in the area of the 3600 block of South Main Street.

Police say two vehicles were speeding in the area while one vehicle was shooting at the other.

A gray passenger vehicle was found in the 3600 block of South Main Street, which had been shot multiple times. The victim inside had been shot in the back several times and was taken to the hospital.

A bystander had been hit “multiple times” in the face during the incident and was also hospitalized.

19-year-old Ruben Bermudez Olivo was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

18-year-old Katyaleshia Jaxceny Vazquez was served with an unrelated arrest warrant and released.

Two juveniles were also arrested, each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

As part of this investigation, detectives say they found two rifles and the vehicle believed to have been used in this crime. No other suspects are being looked at.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Comments / 3

Pamela Leonard Braxton
2d ago

Seems to be no end to the violence in Greensboro-Winston Salem….it’s a game to them, they don’t respect anyone even children. Their first instinct is to kill! Such a shame for their families….

Reply
6
 

