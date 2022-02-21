ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Vote now for the Poughkeepsie Journal Player of the Week (2/14-2/20)

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 8 days ago
With the postseason underway, and some sports already having completed their sectional championships, there is a large crop of worthy nominees. There are local standouts in swimming, bowling, skiing and basketball to choose from.

Last week’s Player of the Week winner was Franklin D. Roosevelt High School gymnast Emma Jaeger, who received 4,478 votes.

Voting will be open until 2 p.m. Tuesday. This week’s nominees:

Finn Quested, Rhinebeck swimming

The junior was named "Swimmer of the Meet" at the Section 9 championships after winning the 100 backstroke in 51.02 seconds, clocking the second fastest time in the competition since 1998. He also won the 200 individual medley in 1:57.13.

Natalee Watts, New Paltz skiing

The senior won the Section 9 girls Nordic Skiing championship, completing the 7.5-kilometer skate race in 31:16 at Lapland Lake and leading the Huguenots to first place overall.

Delano Knox, Arlington basketball

The senior scored six of his game-high 27 points in overtime as the Admirals outscored Suffern, 11-0, in the extra period for a 51-40 win in the first round of the Section 1 Class AA playoffs. Arlington advanced to face Ketcham on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Luis Fred, John Jay bowling

He shot a tournament-best 1,384 series, including a 276 high game, leading John Jay-East Fishkill to a close second-place finish in the Section 1 bowling championships. The junior also qualified for the all-section team that will compete in the state tournament next month.

Gabe Bristow, Ketcham basketball

He scored 21 points, including the winning basket with 15 seconds left as Ketcham edged White Plains, 64-63, in the first round of the Section 1 Class AA playoffs.

Brady Saunders, New Paltz swimming

The senior won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.18 and the 100 free (49.22), becoming the first boy to win both events at the Section 9 championships since his former teammate, Leo Kuyl, did it in 2019.

Logan Lydon, Pine Plains basketball

The center had 31 points and 13 rebounds, though it came in a loss to Ellenville last Thursday.

Braden Cassidy, Arlington bowling

The eighth-grader took second in the Section 1 championships with a 1,355 series and rolled a tournament-best 278 in Game 3. He is part of the all-section team headed to the state tournament.

Alex Reda, Pawling basketball

The senior had 31 points and seven assists, and eclipsed 1,000 career points, in Pawling's 63-59 win over Dobbs Ferry in a Section 1 Class B outbracket game.

Haley Boom, Ketcham bowling

The senior rolled a 1,072 series in the Section 1 girls bowling championships last Monday, earning a spot on the all-section team that will compete in the state tournament March 12 in Syracuse.

Brendan Donohue, Red Hook basketball

The senior had nine points, five steals and a career-high 13 assists last Friday in a win over Highland. Donohue also helped organize a fundraiser at the school for Highland's Zach Osterhoudt, a basketball player battling cancer.

Josh Johnson, Marlboro swimming

The sophomore, who migrated from Jamaica, won the 100 butterfly in 52.79 at the Section 9 championships.

Alex Klybas, Lourdes basketball

The senior scored 14 points and had a career-high 22 rebounds in the Warriors' win over Yonkers in a Section 1 Class A outbracket game.

Matteo Cervone, Haldane basketball

He scored 23 points to lead the Blue Devils in a 58-53 win over Putnam Valley. Haldane is the No. 1 seed entering the Section 1 Class C semifinals next Tuesday.

