UN Security Council to meet urgently on Ukraine crisis

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to “maintain the peace” there.

Russia, which currently holds the rotating council presidency, has scheduled the meeting for 9 p.m. New York time.

Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya says in a letter to his Russian counterpart that Kyiv is requesting the urgent meeting because Putin’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the U.N. Charter and a 2014 U.N. General Assembly resolution.

It is virtually certain the Security Council will not take any action or issue any statement because Russia has veto power.