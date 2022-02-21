Wolfspeed: EV Catalyst To Drive Revenue Growth

Since our previous coverage of Apple, we looked into its iPhone segment which had stellar growth in 2021, and updated our outlook in the smartphone market. When we last covered Apple Inc (AAPL) in September 2021, we forecasted Apple's revenue to grow by 26.9% for FY2021. Apple's actual revenue came in slightly higher at 33.26%, primarily due to a stellar fourth quarter on iPhone, Mac and Services growth. We previously forecasted revenue growth to normalize to around 8% for 2022 and beyond, which translated to a Hold rating with a price target of $142.95. However, following a huge revenue beat in the recent Q1, we delved deeper into Apple's segments to analyse their growth products. We determined that its Wearables, home and accessories segment and Services segment is still growing strongly and has reached a size capable to drive Apple's growth going forward.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO