Wolfspeed: EV Catalyst To Drive Revenue Growth

By Khaveen Investments
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfspeed is a market leader in the SiC wafer market with a market share of 62% with customer relationships with major power semiconductor suppliers we believe are key to its. We analyzed Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (WOLF) SiC wafer and power devices businesses as well as the company’s profitability. The company is a...

seekingalpha.com

